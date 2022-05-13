Shining Girls' Michelle MacLaren Shares Her Experience Working With Elisabeth Moss - Exclusive

Michelle MacLaren worked with Elizabeth Moss not only in her capacity as a director, but also in their shared work as executive producers. And when Moss took the reigns as director as well, MacLaren noted that she was exceptional at the task. "Lizzie is amazing," MacLaren gushed to Looper. "As an actress, we all know she's brilliant. She's equally brilliant as a director, and she's a wonderful executive producer. She's a great collaborator." MacLaren added, "It was exciting and fun to work with her. It was a joy to work with her. We took a deep dive into studying these characters and the style and tone of the show. ... She's got the versatility and the facile-ness and the nuance. It is mind-blowing."

MacLaren has directed brilliant actors before, from Bryan Cranston and Bob Odenkirk in "Breaking Bad," to the large and talented casts of "Game of Thrones" and "The Walking Dead." And while she observed that each actor she's worked with is different, Moss reminded MacLaren of one particular actor. "When I'm working with Lizzie, sometimes, I think of Bryan Cranston because Bryan and Lizzie have this incredible ability to understand things from both a character's point of view and a director's point of view," she revealed. "You can be walking over to give them a note, and they'll all of a sudden say, 'Oh, hey, you need me to do [a certain task]' from a directing [perspective]. You're like, 'Yeah,' or you give a note from a character way, and they're an incredible instrument that takes a note and does a tiny little change and makes it suddenly brilliant. Their versatility is wonderful."

New episodes of "Shining Girls" premiere every Friday on Apple TV+.