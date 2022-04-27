Shining Girls Director Michelle MacLaren On The Show's Unique Style And Elisabeth Moss - Exclusive Interview

"Shining Girls" is a challenging story. As the director of the pilot, you had to establish the story from the perspective of main character Kirby, whose reality is constantly shifting. It has all these moving parts that even she's trying to keep track of. What was your process for accomplishing that?

I'm glad that you found it challenging and ambiguous at first and hard to figure out because that's what we intended, because these time shifts are a metaphor for the aftermath of trauma. [Kirby's] life is incredibly unbalanced. I wanted [the show] to feel really grounded and real and to throw the audience off and [have them] find it unbalancing and somewhat confusing because that's what she's going through. Could you imagine going along in life and you turn around, everything's changed?

This is something that she has to embrace and deal with and try and get to the truth while experiencing this. That is very much a metaphor for trauma. A grounded, real approach was really important to all of us. That's why we really deal with these shifts starting out very much in editorial fashion. It's something that's tangible for the audience.

The look and feel of the show has elements of '90s procedurals, these really scary moments, horror moments, fantastical flourishes. How did you go about establishing that?

One of the things that really attracted me to this project, in addition to the amazing scripts, Lizzie Moss, Apple TV+, all these elements, was the fact that it's genre-bending. My influences for this were "All the President's Men," "Se7en," Michael Mann's "The Insider," [and] "Zodiac." These [are] very different movies, and it was challenging and fun and scary to bring them all together. That was something I hadn't done before.

When I look at projects that are a little bit scary — which is why I take them on, because I think they're challenging, I haven't done it before. If it interests me, if the characters interest me and it's a world I want to experience, you can be daunted by a challenge like this, and then ... I break it down into pieces and approach each from the most authentic way I can find to tell that particular story in that moment. In this case, we do have somebody whose world is unraveled, it's very unbalanced, and [I] wanted to create that feeling and emotion for the audience.