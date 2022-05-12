Kurtwood Smith On Firestarter, That '90s Show, Star Trek And More - Exclusive Interview

Your version of Dr. Wanless is very different from the one in the book. Can you talk about your approach to the character and if you were familiar with him from the book or the previous film?

I read the book. After I got the part, I read the book right away and then proceeded to start working on it on my own. I totally spaced on what the character is like in the book, which I would normally do anyway because I'm doing the film. It's what they hired me for. They didn't hire me to do the book. I use that as background research, as some mulch for the garden.

Basically, I'm trying to do what they have written. After I had read the book, then I start building the character based on what I see in [the script]. For example, it doesn't seem like much, but on the voiceover flashback stuff, there's actually a lot of stuff in there for me, as an actor, in terms of what's going on, what he was like, what kind of person he was like back in that day, and then what has come about.

He's a guy who regrets what he did, and yet he's gone way beyond being apologetic for it, because he can't get anybody to listen to him. He knows what's going on. He knows what's happening with this creature. The frustration has bottled him up and made him crazy, in a way. He's not nearly as crazy as they think he is. He's gotten to the point in his anger that he acts out. At times, he plays crazy to irritate them ... until he gets to Hollister and realizes she is somebody who might possibly be able to do something about it, but she's not interested in saving the world. She's interested in what she can get out of this for herself.

He knows what's happened and he knows it's his fault. The only reason he didn't put a bullet in his own head is the outside chance that he might, in some way, be able to help her.