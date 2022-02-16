That '90s Show Set Photos Will Bring That '70s Show Fans To Tears

Netflix's upcoming "That '70s Show" spin-off, "That '90s Show," has been causing quite a commotion among fans of the original, long-running Fox sitcom. The forthcoming series has already completed the first table read and now, thanks to some leaked photos from the set (that have since been deleted), we know filming is underway. Aside from Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who will return to the roles of Eric's parents Red and Kitty Forman, most of the show's original cast are in negotiations to return to the show on a recurring basis per TVLine, with the notable exception of Wilmer Valderrama and Danny Masterson.

Additionally, a pack of new characters will appear in the show. Per Variety, the show's lead character is Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter, who's spending the summer of 1995 in Point Place, Wisconsin, with her grandparents. She'll meet the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), the cheerful Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), his twin sister and rebellious riot grrrl Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), intellectual Nikki (Sam Morelos), and sarcastic Ozzie (Reyn Doi) as she tries to grow up and experience the joys of life in the mid-'90s.

All of the anticipation for the premiere of "That '90s Show" is bound to make fans feel emotional. But what might really leave them choked up are a few recently-shared pictures from the set of the Netflix series.