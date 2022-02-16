That '90s Show Set Photos Will Bring That '70s Show Fans To Tears
Netflix's upcoming "That '70s Show" spin-off, "That '90s Show," has been causing quite a commotion among fans of the original, long-running Fox sitcom. The forthcoming series has already completed the first table read and now, thanks to some leaked photos from the set (that have since been deleted), we know filming is underway. Aside from Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who will return to the roles of Eric's parents Red and Kitty Forman, most of the show's original cast are in negotiations to return to the show on a recurring basis per TVLine, with the notable exception of Wilmer Valderrama and Danny Masterson.
Additionally, a pack of new characters will appear in the show. Per Variety, the show's lead character is Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter, who's spending the summer of 1995 in Point Place, Wisconsin, with her grandparents. She'll meet the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), the cheerful Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), his twin sister and rebellious riot grrrl Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), intellectual Nikki (Sam Morelos), and sarcastic Ozzie (Reyn Doi) as she tries to grow up and experience the joys of life in the mid-'90s.
All of the anticipation for the premiere of "That '90s Show" is bound to make fans feel emotional. But what might really leave them choked up are a few recently-shared pictures from the set of the Netflix series.
The Forman's home is familiar — but there have been some updates
In mid-February, boom mic operator Ross Deane posted pictures of the sets for "That '90s Show" to his Instagram (at the time of reporting, the post has since been deleted but screenshots are available via TVLine). The images show recreations of the Forman's infamous basement, where the teen characters of "That 70's Show" would often go to participate in "the circle," and the family's brightly wallpapered kitchen full of kitschy décor. It's worth noting that said wallpaper has been completely swapped out since the '70s, and the basement's couch has been updated with a newer model, but both sets are immediately and wholly recognizable from their original counterparts.
Deane's images, as seen on TVLine, also give us a glimpse of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith on the set as Kitty and Red — and it's worth noting that neither Forman has changed their style much. Kitty can be seen wearing her familiar blonde flip hairstyle (though it's a couple of shades lighter than when we last saw her) and a bright pink scoop neck sweater. Red is wearing his usual plaid checked shirt. Interestingly, they seem to be in the middle of an intense conversation. Is it about Leia? Fans will have to keep their eyes peeled. "That 90's Show" has no announced debut date as of press time.