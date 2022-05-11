The CW's Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Reboot May Live To See Another Day

The fictional city of Townsville, USA, was protected well by the unlikeliest of heroes — the titular sisters of "The Powerpuff Girls" — from late 1998 until the Spring of 2005. In the beloved animated series, Blossom (Cathy Cavadini), Bubbles (Tara Strong), and Buttercup (Elizabeth Daily) are created by Professor Utonium (Tom Kane) using a mixture of sugar, spice, and everything nice — and an accidental dose of Chemical X — to become crime-fighting superheroes.

"Powerpuff Girls" spoke to an entire generation of young girls, telling them that their different personalities can assist them in succeeding in a world made for men. The kindergarten-age heroes have superpowers like flight and strength, but their individual personalities make them a special ingredient in the team to save the world. Of course, after a series like this has such an impact on audiences, a live-action adaptation was bound to happen. In August of 2020, the CW series "Powerpuff" began filming with Chloe Bennet ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") as Blossom, Dove Cameron ("Descendants") as Bubbles, and singer Yana Perrault, in her acting debut, as Buttercup.

Unfortunately, after some backlash about the costumes and leaked script pages, the series lost Bennet and went back to the drawing board. While it felt like the project was dead in the water, a recent report reveals that there is still hope for the live-action series to see the light of day.