Fans Can't Get Enough Of This Doctor Strange 2 Actor's Casual MCU Role Confirmation

Contains heavy spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

At long last, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is finally here, and as one could imagine, it has generated plenty of buzz in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. Not only did it effectively build on the timeline-colliding hijinks of "Loki" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and offer up an off-the-wall adventure that's entirely befitting of the silver screen, but it added some welcomed depth to MCU mainstays like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in the process.

Oh yeah, and it included some Easter eggs and cameos too.

The surprise guests in "Multiverse of Madness" are currently the talk of the social media world, and it's easy to see why. John Krasinski played a multiversal variant of Reed "Mr. Fantastic" Richards — bringing a longtime fan casting to life –, Sir Patrick Stewart and Anson Mount returned to the roles of Professor Charles Xavier and Black Bolt, respectively, Hayley Atwell brought Captain Peggy Carter from "What If...?" into live-action, and Lashana Lynch got to play a version of Maria Rambeau that became Captain Marvel.

For many, however, the real cherry on top was Charlize Theron's franchise debut as Clea in the film's mid-credits scene. She recently took to social media to casually talk about it, and fans had a lot to say in response.