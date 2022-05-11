Zac Efron Tells High School Musical Fans Exactly What They Want To Hear
Zac Efron has carved out a decent film and television career, but he owes much of his popularity to the Disney Channel original movie that popularized him and co-star Vanessa Hudgens: 2006's "High School Musical." The musical film was not Efron's first acting role, but it catapulted him, Hudgens, and their co-stars — Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, and Monique Coleman — to fame, spawning two sequels, a spin-off TV movie, and a Disney+ show. Efron stars as Troy Bolton, a star East High Wildcats basketball player who learns to branch out socially by auditioning for the school musical with new student Gabriella Montez (Hudgens).
Troy Bolton remains one of Efron's best-known roles (although it's been a bit of an albatross around his neck, too), more than a decade on and in the wake of career-changing roles in adult comedies, such as "Neighbors" and "Baywatch." Efron notably did not fully participate in a "High School Musical" reunion in April 2020, instead opting to introduce the rest of the movie's original cast in a pre-taped video for a sing-a-long special (via CinemaBlend). According to TMZ, he was not able to participate because the taping occurred while he was filming his Quibi series "Killing Zac Efron" in Papa New Guinea and was without a strong enough Wi-Fi connection.
Efron stars in the upcoming new adaptation of Stephen King's "Firestarter," set to premiere in theaters and on Peacock on May 13. As for "High School Musical," it seems he's not entirely done with the idea of taking to the East High basketball court (or the stage) once more.
Efron is open to playing Troy Bolton in a High School Musical reboot
E! News recently posted a video clip on Instagram of Zac Efron saying he would be interested in appearing in a reboot of the "High School Musical" series during a promotional interview for his new movie, "Firestarter." When asked about returning to the franchise that turned him into a star, he told E! News, "Of course, of course. I mean, to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens."
Though Efron claims enthusiasm for playing Troy Bolton again, there does not appear to be any movement to reboot the series on Disney's part. In 2016, Variety reported that Disney had started casting for a "High School Musical 4" project, which reportedly promised to continue the first three movies' storyline while also introducing characters from a rival high school. It does not appear that the project ever made it off the ground.
The most recent "High School Musical" action fans of the 2000s Disney Channel Original movies have received is the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," which revolves around the fictional high school where the "High School Musical" films were made putting on a production of "High School Musical." Notably, the series has helped spark singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo's career. According to Variety, its upcoming third season involves the series' characters putting on a summer-camp performance of "Frozen." Per Variety, Corbin Bleu, who stars in the original three movies as Troy's BFF Chad, is set to appear as himself in a Season 3 guest role.