Zac Efron Tells High School Musical Fans Exactly What They Want To Hear

Zac Efron has carved out a decent film and television career, but he owes much of his popularity to the Disney Channel original movie that popularized him and co-star Vanessa Hudgens: 2006's "High School Musical." The musical film was not Efron's first acting role, but it catapulted him, Hudgens, and their co-stars — Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, and Monique Coleman — to fame, spawning two sequels, a spin-off TV movie, and a Disney+ show. Efron stars as Troy Bolton, a star East High Wildcats basketball player who learns to branch out socially by auditioning for the school musical with new student Gabriella Montez (Hudgens).

Troy Bolton remains one of Efron's best-known roles (although it's been a bit of an albatross around his neck, too), more than a decade on and in the wake of career-changing roles in adult comedies, such as "Neighbors" and "Baywatch." Efron notably did not fully participate in a "High School Musical" reunion in April 2020, instead opting to introduce the rest of the movie's original cast in a pre-taped video for a sing-a-long special (via CinemaBlend). According to TMZ, he was not able to participate because the taping occurred while he was filming his Quibi series "Killing Zac Efron" in Papa New Guinea and was without a strong enough Wi-Fi connection.

Efron stars in the upcoming new adaptation of Stephen King's "Firestarter," set to premiere in theaters and on Peacock on May 13. As for "High School Musical," it seems he's not entirely done with the idea of taking to the East High basketball court (or the stage) once more.