Walker Actor Mitch Pileggi Reveals His Favorite Episodes Of The X-Files - Exclusive

It's hard to believe that "The X-Files" is nearing its 30th anniversary. The procedural series with an extraterrestrial sci-fi twist first aired in 1993, changing genre TV forever. David Duchovny (Fox Mulder) and Gillian Anderson (Dana Scully) starred in the show as unlikely FBI partners teetering on the edge of their will-they-or-won't-they relationship for the series' run.

Scully and Mulder weren't on their own, though. Mitch Pileggi played Walter Skinner, the assistant director of the FBI. Outside of Duchovny and Anderson, Pileggi bagged the most episodes of the series, clocking in at 91 between his 1994 debut and the short-lived Hulu reboot in 2018 (via IMDb). With so many episodes to choose from, you'd be hard-pressed to pick a favorite. But Pileggi has some ideas.

Mitch Pileggi revealed his favorite "X-Files" episodes during an exclusive interview with Looper for The CW series "Walker." He also dished on what it was like working with the cast and the small "X-Files" reunion he had on the "Supernatural" set.