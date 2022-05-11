Details Emerge On The Wild Danny Boyle James Bond Movie You'll Never Get To See

007 fans will know that Danny Boyle was originally attached to the film back in February 2018 (via Variety) and worked with writer John Hodge on the script. But the director recently confessed to British Esquire that he was nervous about the film and wanted to take the hero to Russia, revealing that it would've been relevant now in light of current world events.

"I remember thinking, 'Should I really get involved in franchises?' Because they don't really want something different. They want you to freshen it up a bit, but not really challenge it, and we wanted to do something different with it. Weirdly — it would have been very topical now — it was all set in Russia, which is of course where Bond came from, out of the Cold War," he said.

The director added that it was set in the present, but the producers didn't believe in his pitch. "It was set in present-day Russia and went back to his origins, and they just lost, what's the word... they just lost confidence in it." Boyle did point out that a few ideas from his original story with Hodge made it into "No Time to Die" — like Bond having a child and dying at the end — so that's something, at least.

Although he's no longer interested in directing a "Bond" movie, Boyle has a few ideas for who should take over as 007, suggesting "The Batman" star Robert Pattinson or Paapa Essiedu, who's best known for shows like "I May Destroy You" and "Gangs of London." Interesting.