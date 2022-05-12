Halo's Bokeem Woodbine Talks Showing Off His Character's Spartan Abilities - Exclusive

The first season of "Halo," Paramount+'s adaptation of the revered series of video games, has told the story of a bleak future where genetically engineered supersoldiers known as Spartans may be the only thing standing between humanity and total annihilation at the hands of a mysterious alien race. To ensure they follow orders, each Spartan has been implanted with a pellet that suppresses their emotions, but that doesn't stop one Spartan from recognizing that the physical and mental manipulations they've endured aren't right and that there's more to life than their narrow existence.

That Spartan was Soren, played by Bokeem Woodbine, and in the second episode, the show reveals that after escaping the Spartan program years ago, Soren has forged a new life as the leader of a smuggling ring on the asteroids known as Rubble. Soren is charismatic and confident like any Spartan should be, but after accompanying Kwan Ha (Yerin Ha) to the planet Madrigal following his old friend Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) placing her protection in his hands, he's been drawn into more action than he anticipated. But nothing matches the battle he faces in the season's seventh episode, "Inheritance," where he helps Kwan confront the forces that want to take her out so they can maintain their control over the planet.

During the battle, Soren becomes a one-man army and shows off the extent of his Spartan fighting skills. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Woodbine discussed his impression of his rebel-with-a-cause character and the fun of jumping into action on the show.