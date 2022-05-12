Christina Chong On What She Hopes To Bring To The World Of Star Trek - Exclusive

"Star Trek" is already a massive franchise. There are so many characters, planets, and aliens to keep track of that it can all feel a bit overwhelming to newcomers. Christina Chong was new to the universe of "Star Trek" stepping into the role of La'an, and one thing she loved about the character was that she was completely new. As she stated, "I love the fact that La'an is a new character because it means I can bring whatever I want, essentially, within the realms of what the writers have written, but I can make her my own. I still get to interact with the legacy characters."

In terms of what she hoped she brings to the role, Chong went on to say, "I want to bring that feeling of we are all ... the same. The whole diversity thing: we're all the same." "Star Trek" was revolutionary when it first came out for having people from different races inhabit the same ship, in addition to meeting all kinds of alien races. The franchise, through its various spin-offs, continues to be a beacon of what the world could be, and Chong wants to showcase how a brighter future can be achieved by audiences recognizing that deep down, we're all the same.

Through that recognition, there's the hope of spreading empathy, as Chong concluded, "It doesn't matter where you are from, who you are, what you look like. You should be treated as equally as the person sitting next to you."

New episodes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" air weekly every Thursday on Paramount+.