Law & Order Fans Just Got The Best News About The Future Of Their Favorite Shows

September 13, 1990, saw the arrival of "Law & Order" on the small screen, changing the course of NBC and television history in no time at all. Dick Wolf's crime procedural quickly caught on with critics and general audiences, making it a standout title in a crowded genre as well as a pop-culture staple. Like all good things, however, it eventually came to an end, bidding everyone farewell in May of 2010. As it turned out, this goodbye wasn't forever, with the 10-episode-long Season 21 of "Law & Order" premiering in February of 2022 to the delight of most fans.

As we all know, though, "Law & Order" has become an extended franchise, with the most notable spin-off title being "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Debuting in 1999, the series continues to go strong well into the modern-day, having made its leads, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), TV icons in the process. In fact, "SVU" and its characters have become so popular that they recently spawned the off-shoot series "Law & Order: Organized Crime," with an undercover Stabler at the forefront.

This recent reinvigoration of the "Law & Order" universe has certainly made headlines and drummed up fan interest, but how long could this momentum really last? Well, let's just say "Law & Order" — in any form — won't disappear from your television for some time.