Bob Odenkirk Talks The End Of Better Call Saul And Beyond - Exclusive Interview

"Better Call Saul" Season 6 seems like it must have been one of the most challenging shoots you've ever been involved in. First, the pandemic delays, then surviving a heart attack. What most kept you going through all these challenges?

The interest in the character and what would happen to him. I'm not a writer on the show, I don't know what's going to happen next. I've gotten to know this guy and care about him over the years. I was very curious where it was headed, and I couldn't tell where it was headed. I had my hopes, but where the show went satisfied me greatly. It fulfilled some of my hopes and also did things that I didn't expect because that's what they always do.

You previously said this final season will reframe our understanding of "Breaking Bad." Is it possible for you to elaborate on these comments without spoiling the whole thing, and does this have anything to do with the recently announced news that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are returning to the show?

Good questions, very precise, which I think is appropriate. You're paying attention. Yeah, it does. It has to do with Jesse and Walter coming back, and yet, I'm not sure it'll reframe your idea of "Breaking Bad." It'll tie the two shows together in ways stronger than ever before. I know I'm going to want to watch "Breaking Bad" again, as soon as I'm done watching this season of "Better Call Saul." I don't know if anyone will do a super cut, but that could be cool.