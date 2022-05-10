Here's When You'll Be Able To Watch The Northman At Home
Film director Robert Eggers has returned with yet another thrilling period piece film in the form of "The Northman," a historical epic that tells the tale of a Viking prince as he embarks on a bloody campaign of revenge over his father's death. The new film marks a substantial departure from the director's previous work, cutting back somewhat — but not entirely — on the historical horror found in project like 2015's "The Witch" and 2019's "The Lighthouse," and instead focusing on action-thriller elements. While the film hasn't fared very well at the box office (per Variety), critical reception has been extremely positive and the film is definitely worth a watch for those who have an interest in its premise, its cast, or its creatives.
While many may have already seen "The Northman" in theaters since it was released in the United States on April 22, 2022, it should come as no surprise that a fair few are holding out for the movie's home video debut. Some would-be moviegoers may still be avoiding theaters due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while others would simply rather experience the movie for the first time in the comfort of their own home. Regardless of whatever their reasons are, those still waiting for a chance to see "The Northman" on their own screens will not have to wait too much longer to be able to do so.
The Northman comes home on May 13
"The Northman" is set to get a second lease on life through the world of on-demand, only a mere few weeks after its theatrical debut.
According to the film's official Twitter account, it will be available to watch on-demand on Friday, May 13, 2022. Such a short window from a theatrical release to a home video release may initially seem odd, but even large-scale properties like "The Batman" have been taking the same approach lately. As for which particular services "The Northman" will be available on, the film's official site currently lists Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, YouTube, and on-demand service providers like Xfinity, Verizon, and Spectrum.
There has been no news regarding whether the movie will be available on any streaming services like Netflix or HBO Max in the future, though audiences probably shouldn't hold out hope since previous efforts from Eggers are not currently available on any of those services. All of these release details aside, it would be a difficult task to find a timing window better suited for the release of a suspenseful Eggers film than Friday the 13th. Make of that information what you will.