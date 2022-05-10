Here's When You'll Be Able To Watch The Northman At Home

Film director Robert Eggers has returned with yet another thrilling period piece film in the form of "The Northman," a historical epic that tells the tale of a Viking prince as he embarks on a bloody campaign of revenge over his father's death. The new film marks a substantial departure from the director's previous work, cutting back somewhat — but not entirely — on the historical horror found in project like 2015's "The Witch" and 2019's "The Lighthouse," and instead focusing on action-thriller elements. While the film hasn't fared very well at the box office (per Variety), critical reception has been extremely positive and the film is definitely worth a watch for those who have an interest in its premise, its cast, or its creatives.

While many may have already seen "The Northman" in theaters since it was released in the United States on April 22, 2022, it should come as no surprise that a fair few are holding out for the movie's home video debut. Some would-be moviegoers may still be avoiding theaters due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while others would simply rather experience the movie for the first time in the comfort of their own home. Regardless of whatever their reasons are, those still waiting for a chance to see "The Northman" on their own screens will not have to wait too much longer to be able to do so.