David Cronenberg Expects Viewers To Walk Out Of Crimes Of The Future

In a recent interview with Deadline, David Cronenberg said that he expects some viewers to walk out of "Crimes of the Future" when it premieres at the Cannes Film Festival. In fact, Cronenberg said he fully expects people to walk out early in the film.

"I mean, I'm sure that we will have walkouts within the first five minutes of the movie ... Some people who have seen the film have said that they think the last 20 minutes will be very hard on people and that there'll be a lot of walkouts," Cronenberg told Deadline. "Some guy said that he almost had a panic attack. And I say, 'Well, that would be OK.'"

Cronenberg called walkouts at Cannes a very special moment for a film to experience. Cannes audience members walking out of films they disapprove of is enough of a known phenomenon among cinephiles for outlets like Vice to have written articles ranking the worst receptions movies have ever received at the festival, held annually in Cannes, France. One such movie that ranks among those too-disturbing-for-reverence films is Cronenberg's own 1996 effort "Crash," which ruffled feathers at that year's festival and even won an award invented specifically for the movie (via The Ringer).

As Cronenberg told Deadline, walkouts at Cannes are more expected than not for this kind of movie. However, he also said that he does not expect "Crimes of the Future" to generate the same outrage that "Crash" did 26 years ago, nor does he expect that everyone will be so affected by the movie that they will need to flee the theater.

"[Audiences] might be revulsed to the point that they want to leave, but that's not the same as being outraged," Cronenberg said.