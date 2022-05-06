Body Horror Reigns In Nauseating Trailer For David Cronenberg's Crimes Of The Future

If you were all for getting your stomach turned, by the first incredibly twisted teaser trailer for David Cronenberg's "Crimes of the Future," then congratulations, you're as weird as the rest of us. The star-studded project from the Baron of body horror behind "Crash," "The Fly," and "Videodrome" is back with a vengeance, ready to plug, pierce and twist the human form into all manner of different directions, all for his unique and eye-scorching vision in a brand new trailer.

Of course, those of a nervous disposition who aren't down for seeing Viggo Mortensen being encased in a strange cocoon or looking like a Sith Lord might want to look away now. As for those made of sterner stuff, the all-new trailer following on from the previous teaser provides us a little more meat in this brand new preview while still leaving us entirely in the dark about what we can expect.