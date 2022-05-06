Body Horror Reigns In Nauseating Trailer For David Cronenberg's Crimes Of The Future
If you were all for getting your stomach turned, by the first incredibly twisted teaser trailer for David Cronenberg's "Crimes of the Future," then congratulations, you're as weird as the rest of us. The star-studded project from the Baron of body horror behind "Crash," "The Fly," and "Videodrome" is back with a vengeance, ready to plug, pierce and twist the human form into all manner of different directions, all for his unique and eye-scorching vision in a brand new trailer.
Of course, those of a nervous disposition who aren't down for seeing Viggo Mortensen being encased in a strange cocoon or looking like a Sith Lord might want to look away now. As for those made of sterner stuff, the all-new trailer following on from the previous teaser provides us a little more meat in this brand new preview while still leaving us entirely in the dark about what we can expect.
Viggo Mortensen gets a new organ in the shocking new trailer for Crimes of the Future
According to the official synopsis for the film, "Crimes of the Future" sees Viggo Mortensen as Saul Tenser, a celebrity performance artist who, along with his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), is publicly showing the change of his organs in performances that might need to include a vomit bag. Kristen Stewart plays Timlin, an investigator from the National Organ Registry who has her eye on the power couple (quite literally, as the latest trailer suggests).
However, as Saul searches for art in his journey, he encounters a secret society that believes his work may shine a spotlight on the next phase of human evolution. A step that (and this is just a bet now) will most likely see organs in places they're not supposed to be, as well as a select group of people being enthralled about the process. For fans of the illustrious filmmaker, it's certainly not new territory. Still, the fact he's venging back into an area that is guaranteed to make your stomach turn sure is something to be excited about. You can see for yourself when "Crimes of the Future" cuts open in theatres in June after debuting at the Cannes Film Festival this year.