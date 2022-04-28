Mission: Impossible 7's Official Title Teases The Future Of The Franchise

According to Deadline, a trailer for the next "Mission: Impossible" film debuted at CinemaCon, but before that aired, there was a special message from franchise star Tom Cruise. He couldn't be at CinemaCon in person, as he's currently filming "Mission: Impossible 8" in South Africa, but he was reported as saying, "Sorry for the extra noise, as you can see, we are filming the latest installment of 'Mission: Impossible' ... Making this film for the big screen in your wonderful theaters."

Deadline describes the trailer as "chilling" and apparently contains footage of the Vatican and Venice as well as copious fight scenes, including one done by The White Widow (Vanessa Kirby) on a train. While fans will undoubtedly get a chance to lay eyes on the trailer soon, the most intriguing aspect of the presentation was the reveal of the movie's title — "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning — Part One."

There are a couple of things to be gleaned from the title. First, "Dead Reckoning" is rather ominous and suggests director Chris McQuarrie has upped the ante yet again for this franchise. The second interesting aspect is the presence of "Part One." It suggests the title for "Mission: Impossible 8" will be "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning — Part Two," although that hasn't been officially confirmed yet, and that "Part One" will end on a cliffhanger the next film will need to resolve. Plenty of fans were already excited for the next movie in this series, and this title reveal will only send those expectations further into the stratosphere.