Tokyo Vice's Rachel Keller On Her Character's Journey And A Potential Season 2 - Exclusive

Rachel Keller pointed out that, even though Jake and Samantha are following very different paths, "Tokyo Vice" comments on the way their country of origin has shaped the way they approach their goals. "It's pretty clear that there are only two Americans in the show," Keller observed. "The American-ness they've captured is a sort of blind ambition, which [Samantha] certainly has from being in and under the eye of a very extreme religious family and church."

Before Samantha can follow her dream of running her own hostess club, however, she must build a life apart from everything she knew in America. And Keller noted that Samantha's choices are reflective of many real-life women who work in Japanese hostess clubs. "[Samantha] finds the hostess club and job as a way to liberate herself, which many women that come from Bulgaria and Thailand and America and London [feel], that they're in a position in their life that they can't be independent," Keller explained. "They go and become a hostess to make their own money so they can live their own lives. She sort of takes that and runs with it."

By the end of the first season, Samantha's determination to start a club of her own has put her in a precarious position that could have big consequences. Does that mean fans can anticipate her story continuing in a second season of "Tokyo Vice?" As Keller revealed, "Yes, I think so. At the end [of Season 1, Samantha] is forced into going into the business with the Yakuza, which is a really tricky place to be. Once they've done you a favor, you're really caught in another kind of web." While there's no official word yet, hopefully fans will be able to see if Samantha can get out of that web in Season 2.

