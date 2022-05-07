Why Gerry Guerrero From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar

"Blue Bloods" primarily focuses on the cops and civil servants making up the Reagan family, but the ensemble nature of the show and the New York City setting provide endless opportunities for great guest stars and a diverse set of characters from all walks of life. One of the best smaller characters to appear on the show is that of Gerry Guerrero, an activist and lawyer introduced in Season 6, Episode 6 ("Rush to Judgement").

Guerrero makes a fiery appearance leading a crowd of protesters that clash with police in the opening moments. After he witnesses Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) knock down a bicyclist that is about to hit a woman holding a child (something no one else seems to see), Guerrero makes it his mission to take on the Reagan family. He even compares them to multiple mob families. Later accused of a horrendous crime he did not commit, Guerrero has to rely on the Reagans to prove the claim false, which it is.

It leads to a moment of understanding between Guerrero and Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), but the lawyer appears again in Season 7, Episode 16 ("Hard Bargain"), still ready to jump on any hint of police brutality. Guerrero is one of the more complex characters introduced in the show, and no one should be surprised if the actor looks familiar. Steven Bauer may not be a face you can always put a name to right away, but he has a long history of disappearing into roles in some fairly major projects.