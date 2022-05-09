Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn Is Game For A Spinoff - Exclusive

When asked what she thought about doing a Kim-focused spinoff series, Seehorn replied, "I want to do anything that they want to do because of the quality of writing and the quality of people. They're wonderful humans on top of being genius writers, but they have said publicly and they've said to me as well, they definitely need to take a break from that universe for a little while. We'll see what they do next, but anything they wanted to do with Kim or without Kim, I'd be in. I'd be game, I should say. I'd have to have them let me be in it."

As "Better Call Saul" approaches its conclusion, fans are anxious as ever to find out what happens to Kim. Her character has gone through a lot of intense development over the course of the series, and her ultimate fate is perhaps the biggest mystery remaining in the story. Should a spinoff be workable, Seehorn is "game" for it. If such a spinoff is decided against, she would still want to play other characters for whatever Gilligan's team does next.

Seehorn is herself directing a web series for AMC called "Cooper's Bar." Variety reported on the series being "connected to the world of 'Better Call Saul,'" but Seehorn clarified to Looper that it was only described as such "because I, as a human, am in it, and I'm in 'Better Call Saul,' but it's not 'Kim Wexler walks into a bar.' It is a completely separate entity ... and it's a lot of fun. It should be out soon."

New episodes of "Better Call Saul" Season 6 air Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.