Rhea Seehorn On Kim Wexler's Journey Throughout Better Call Saul - Exclusive Interview

The "Breaking Bad" prequel series "Better Call Saul" is framed as the story of how the well-meaning but rule-breaking lawyer Jimmy McGill (played by Bob Odenkirk) gradually develops and is ultimately subsumed by the sleazy persona of "Saul Goodman." As the series' sixth and final season approaches, however, viewers are just as (if not more) excited to find out what happens to Jimmy's business partner and wife Kim Wexler (played by Rhea Seehorn).

While Jimmy plays things loose and is often out of his depth, Kim has been a steadfast professional in the pursuit of justice. This professionalism, however, doesn't mean she's on the straight and narrow; initially amused and intrigued by Jimmy's antics, it eventually becomes clear that not only will she overlook her partner's dirty deeds but is willing to do some herself in order to pursue her goals. In the Season 5 finale, she announced her intentions to ruin the reputation of her former boss Howard Hamlin, a plot which is sure to only intensify throughout Season 6.

Looper got the chance to speak with Rhea Seehorn about her character and her experiences working on "Better Call Saul" in advance of the Season 6 premiere. Given the need to avoid spoilers, there's naturally a lot of things she's not allowed to say, but her answers provide insight into the process of developing a fan-favorite character, as well as her new directorial projects and what the future of the "Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul" universe may hold.