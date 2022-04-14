David Cronenberg's Crimes Of The Future Teaser Will Give You Nightmares

The bonafide boss of body horror, David Cronenberg, has blown our minds (and those of his cast, if you remember "Scanners") with many impressively out-there plots over the years, from "Videodrome" to "The Fly." Now, he's returned to the lab once again for his upcoming movie, "Crimes of the Future," and with it comes a star-studded cast getting into what can only be described as some pretty freaky stuff. Standard Cronenberg then?

Currently, there are no plot details on what the director's new sci-fi film is about, but what can be confirmed is that it will not be a remake of Cronenberg's 1970 film of the same name. Instead, Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, and Scott Speedman are telling an all-new story that guarantees a wince-inducing experience, if the startlingly disturbing images in the new teaser are anything to go by.

Of course, you don't need us to tell you. Check out the trailer for yourself, right below, and see if you can determine what on earth is happening.