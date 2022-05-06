Barry's Anthony Carrigan Studied Russian YouTubers To Play NoHo Hank - Exclusive

The HBO series "Barry," which follows hitman Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) as he struggles to balance his criminal career with his love of acting, is one of those shows that treads a fine line between being a comedy and being a drama. When it comes down to classifying the series as one genre or the other, comedy tends to win out, as it's a half-hour show built around absurd premises with gags and performances that are often very funny. The comedy, however, is so dark that the laughs often come second to the intensity, and the characters are built so compellingly that one can easily watch the show as a drama.

On some level, NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) could be seen as the most comedic character in "Barry," as he's the most incongruously upbeat character in the show, yet his subplots work increasingly well as dramatic arcs as well. So how do you take a character who seems like an absurd joke and still ground him in something resembling realism? Looper spoke with actor Anthony Carrigan about his process for researching for the role of Hank — and it involves a lot of YouTube.