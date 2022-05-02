Barry Actors Explain How COVID-19 Changed Season 3 For The Better - Exclusive

According to Anthony Carrigan, the final version of Season 3 that's airing now has changed in many ways from what he first saw at the pre-pandemic table read. "One happy byproduct from the time away," he says, "was that they were able to go in and tinker with the scripts and find a lot of nuance and a lot of detail in ways that [previously] weren't possible because there wasn't the time. A lot of the time in Hollywood, [it's] just go, go, go. You throw things together and it's like, 'This works, this is great.' But when you have that luxury of time in the way that they had, they were able to pay a lot of attention to how things were stitched together. That detail will definitely come across when people watch Season 3."

When asked about how Season 3 was developed over the long break, Stephen Root shared the same sentiments as Carrigan. "We saw the first, maybe, three scripts of Season 3 before the pandemic hit," he recalls, "and they changed a lot, because Bill [Hader] and Alec [Berg] had a lot of time to write during COVID. They changed a lot of what they were going to do. They had more time to think of a better storyline, which they did this season. They also had time to write some of Season 4. I think we're in a very good place, in terms of that, in terms of writing."

New episodes of "Barry" Season 3 air Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.