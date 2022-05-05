The Partnership Moon Knight Fans Hope To See Continue In The MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of "Moon Knight"

With the release of its final episode, the first season of the latest Marvel-based Disney+ series, "Moon Knight," has finally come to a close. The finale brought the battle between the heroes and the nefarious Egyptian goddess Ammit (Saba Mubarak) to a satisfying conclusion, while also making fans excited about the prospect of seeing the show's central cast of characters continue to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Unfortunately, the future of the series and those characters currently aren't set in stone. While the mid-credits scene of the final episode introduced some new mysteries that seem like they could only be answered in a direct follow-up (particularly when it comes to that brief tease of Marc's other alter, Jake Lockley), there has been no official announcement that a second season of "Moon Knight" will happen, or that the character will appear in any other Marvel series or films. In an interview with Deadline following the release of the final episode, the show's executive producers said they are currently unsure if the show will continue — which, admittedly, is normal for the ever-secretive Marvel Studios.

"Moon Knight" definitely made a positive impression on Marvel fans, though, and it doesn't seem too out of the question that audiences will see more of the character in the future. Provided that the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to explore the characters introduced in the show, there's one particular partnership that fans really want to see continue.