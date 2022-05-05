The Partnership Moon Knight Fans Hope To See Continue In The MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of "Moon Knight"
With the release of its final episode, the first season of the latest Marvel-based Disney+ series, "Moon Knight," has finally come to a close. The finale brought the battle between the heroes and the nefarious Egyptian goddess Ammit (Saba Mubarak) to a satisfying conclusion, while also making fans excited about the prospect of seeing the show's central cast of characters continue to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Unfortunately, the future of the series and those characters currently aren't set in stone. While the mid-credits scene of the final episode introduced some new mysteries that seem like they could only be answered in a direct follow-up (particularly when it comes to that brief tease of Marc's other alter, Jake Lockley), there has been no official announcement that a second season of "Moon Knight" will happen, or that the character will appear in any other Marvel series or films. In an interview with Deadline following the release of the final episode, the show's executive producers said they are currently unsure if the show will continue — which, admittedly, is normal for the ever-secretive Marvel Studios.
"Moon Knight" definitely made a positive impression on Marvel fans, though, and it doesn't seem too out of the question that audiences will see more of the character in the future. Provided that the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to explore the characters introduced in the show, there's one particular partnership that fans really want to see continue.
Fans want more of Layla and Taweret
One of the most surprising things about "Moon Knight" was that the first season was an origin story not for just one superhero, but for two. Whereas the dual personalities of Marc Spector and Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) rose as the titular Moon Knight (or Mr. Knight, in Steven's case), Marc's adventurous wife Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) became the avatar of the Egyptian goddess Taweret (Antonia Salib), and while she was never given a title onscreen, promotional materials have since dubbed her the Scarlet Scarab.
Layla and Taweret's partnership proved to be a highlight for some fans, who took to one of the episode discussion threads on the r/marvelstudios subreddit to voice their approval.
"PLEASE WE NEED TAWERET REPRESENTATION IN THE MCU," user u/Ahsiqa commented. Other Reddit users echoed similar sentiments about the team-up, though they worried that such a partnership might not continue considering that Layla only agreed to become Taweret's avatar as a temporary measure to stop Ammit. Some suggested ways that Layla could be convinced to stay Taweret's avatar. "Honestly you'd think that Taweret could convince Layla to continue being her avatar to help defend women and children," user u/GuiltyEidolon commented. "That doesn't at all seem like a bad gig."
Without an official confirmation of a follow-up for the cast of "Moon Knight," there's no way of knowing whether fans will even get a chance to see more of Layla and Taweret. However, it's safe to say that their partnership is one of the top elements that viewers hope to see continued if Season 2 materializes.