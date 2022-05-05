Mohamed Diab Pitched A Twist Moon Knight Ending That Would Have Changed The Entire MCU

There is much of the final episode of "Moon Knight" that is up for interpretation. While Marc seemingly saves Steven from the Duat and they return to defeat Harrow and Ammit, there are other scenes that imply the opposite. After the fight, viewers see Marc and Steven return to the hospital where Harrow is their doctor in a scene that is left ambiguous. Were the events of "Moon Knight" all in their head? Mohamed Diab had an idea to take this thought even further. In a recent interview with Variety, the director shed some light on what he had in mind for the finale.

"I always wanted it to be open," Diab revealed. "This is funny: I always told Kevin Feige, I want to have an ending when we discover the whole MCU is in his head. So it's an open question." Though "Moon Knight" is relatively separate from the rest of the MCU, this would clearly have serious implications for the rest of the universe.

Stakes have never been higher since "Loki" unleashed the Multiverse. But if it is all just in Marc's mind, would this take away from the upcoming film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?" Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) reality spell created such an expansive universe full of opportunities to include further MCU properties that it would be a shame if none of it was based in reality. Luckily for the upcoming film, that doesn't seem to be the case.