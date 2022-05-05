Mohamed Diab Pitched A Twist Moon Knight Ending That Would Have Changed The Entire MCU
Contains spoilers for "Moon Knight" Episode 6
After only six episodes, the Disney+ series "Moon Knight" culminates in a thought-provoking and moving finale. With such a short amount of time, it seemed doubtful that Marc Spector and Steven Grant (both played by Oscar Isaac) would ever get the catharsis they so richly deserved. After Steven discovers that he shares a body with a mercenary who is being used by the Egyptian moon god, he is pulled into a world of mythology and villains. He and Marc literally have to overcome Marc's inner turmoil in order to stop Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) from reviving the vengeful goddess Ammit. And along the way, they not only come to accept that they are a part of one another but also come to love each other as well.
"Moon Knight" is about acceptance of trauma as well as mental illness, and it ends in a touching conclusion (in addition to the intense post-credits scene). While this is extremely satisfying for the audience as well as the characters, there were some surprises along the way. Director Mohamed Diab even had some ideas about a final twist that never made it to the screen.
The finale could have thrown the multiverse into chaos
There is much of the final episode of "Moon Knight" that is up for interpretation. While Marc seemingly saves Steven from the Duat and they return to defeat Harrow and Ammit, there are other scenes that imply the opposite. After the fight, viewers see Marc and Steven return to the hospital where Harrow is their doctor in a scene that is left ambiguous. Were the events of "Moon Knight" all in their head? Mohamed Diab had an idea to take this thought even further. In a recent interview with Variety, the director shed some light on what he had in mind for the finale.
"I always wanted it to be open," Diab revealed. "This is funny: I always told Kevin Feige, I want to have an ending when we discover the whole MCU is in his head. So it's an open question." Though "Moon Knight" is relatively separate from the rest of the MCU, this would clearly have serious implications for the rest of the universe.
Stakes have never been higher since "Loki" unleashed the Multiverse. But if it is all just in Marc's mind, would this take away from the upcoming film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?" Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) reality spell created such an expansive universe full of opportunities to include further MCU properties that it would be a shame if none of it was based in reality. Luckily for the upcoming film, that doesn't seem to be the case.