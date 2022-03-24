Halo's Natascha McElhone And Olive Gray Break Down Their Characters And Their Complex Relationship - Exclusive Interview

Paramount+'s epic TV adaptation of "Halo," based on the hit video game series of the same name, depicts a 26th century world where humans are locked in conflict with each other – and with a mysterious group of aliens called the Covenant. Super-soldiers known as Spartans travel through space to take on the deadly alien forces, but these powerful fighters weren't born, they were made. The Spartans are the work of Dr. Catherine Halsey, and she is fiercely protective of her invention and single-minded in her efforts to improve them. When Dr. Miranda Keyes, one of her fellow scientists on the base where she works on the planet Reach, wants to lay claim to an alien artifact that one of Dr. Halsey's Spartans, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), acquired on his last mission, the tension between the two is palpable, a tension made all the more intriguing when it becomes clear that Dr. Keyes is Dr. Halsey's daughter.

Natascha McElhone and Olive Gray play Halsey and Keyes, respectively, as women passionately dedicated to their beliefs and the integrity of their work. While the show is set before the start of the games, fans will recognize the determined, uncompromising Dr. Halsey. Less familiar will be Dr. Keyes, who was a soldier, not a scientist, in the game universe. By reimagining her as following in her mother's professional footsteps, the series has increased the stakes for both characters and created an exciting opportunity for future drama in a world where each characters' work is of the utmost importance to the humans' war with the Covenant.

In an exclusive conversation, Looper spoke to McElhone and Gray about their experiences with the "Halo" games, their perspectives on their characters, and how Halsey and Keyes' relationship will evolve during the show's first season.