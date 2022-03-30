Moon Knight And Loki Season 2 Will Have Something Very Important In Common

Today finally sees the arrival of Steven Grant, his mysterious alternate personality Marc Spector, and their costumed, monster-pummeling alias, Moon Knight. The six-part series has officially begun on Disney+, with Oscar Isaac taking on the titular role (or should we say roles?) that bring something the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never seen before, thanks to some impressive creative input from those involved — who have all, through creativity and experimentation, set down a path that means big things for the future of the MCU.

While Oscar Isaac is getting heaps of praise in the reviews, major credit also goes to the creative talent behind the camera, such as head writer Jeremy Slater and lead director Mohamed Diab. Lots of credit also goes to the two other directors working on the series, Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, who have managed to pull off a brand-new Marvel show packed with chaotic cult leaders, Egyptian gods, and moon-shaped paraphernalia.

Having done such a great job, it appears that their success has earned them passage into the offices of the TVA — as soon enough, they will be taking charge of the second season of "Loki."

While it may be a big job to take, both recently discussed their perspective on Thor's iconic sibling, and they have been quick to highlight some surprising similarities between the Norse God of Mischief and the renegade avatar of the Egyptian Moon God.