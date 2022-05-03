Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Has Critics All Saying The Same Thing

We thought things couldn't get any wilder after seeing three generations of Spider-Men join forces this year, but it turns out original Spidey director Sam Raimi might have just what the Doctor ordered as a followup. Marvel's next big movie, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," has finally been previewed by critics, and the reactions suggest that the second solo(ish) act from Benedict Cumberbatch is bringing some major changes to the MCU, all thanks to two eagerly anticipated players in this reality-bending blockbuster.

Following the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," master of the mystic arts Steven Strange has to clear up the mess he made after tearing the multiverse a new one. Unable to handle things on his own, he crosses paths with former Avenger and super spell-caster Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who could hinder as much as help in Strange's mission to set things right. With different dimensions visited, major Marvel Comics legends potentially making an appearance, and enough variations of a Doctor to give the one in the police box a run for his money, it sounds like Multiverse of Madness has a lot to offer.

However, the biggest draw according to critics isn't the Doctor himself, but the guest appearance from the legendary Wanda Maximoff. The pros have reached a consensus where "Doctor Strange 2" is concerned — Wanda rules and Raimi is at his best, but the story suffers from some, well, multiversal madness.