Who Plays Katie Nolan On Chicago Fire?

Avid viewers of NBC's red-hot ratings' generator "Chicago Fire" are likely to recall the character Katie Nolan as a notable presence in nine episodes of the long-running action-drama. Debuting in the 2013 episode "A Power Move," she made her last appearance in this popular franchise in the "What Will Define You" installment in 2018 (via IMDb).

One reason fans may remember the actress is her relationship to several mainstay stars of "Fire" and its One Chicago sister show, "Chicago P.D." In addition to being the half-sister of "Chicago Fire" Rescue Truck leader Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Nolan also had a brief but torrid affair with another One Chicago favorite, the now tragically deceased regular, Detective Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) of "Chicago P.D." And while Nolan's on-screen time in the series was relatively limited, she nevertheless had plenty to contend with during her nine-episode run, from family issues with her half-brother Kelly to some particularly horrifying events in one emotionally-charged episode.

With her short-but-memorable stint in the series in mind, here are a few salient facts about the actress who fans may know only from her portrayal of Nolan in "Chicago Fire."