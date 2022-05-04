Who Plays Katie Nolan On Chicago Fire?
Avid viewers of NBC's red-hot ratings' generator "Chicago Fire" are likely to recall the character Katie Nolan as a notable presence in nine episodes of the long-running action-drama. Debuting in the 2013 episode "A Power Move," she made her last appearance in this popular franchise in the "What Will Define You" installment in 2018 (via IMDb).
One reason fans may remember the actress is her relationship to several mainstay stars of "Fire" and its One Chicago sister show, "Chicago P.D." In addition to being the half-sister of "Chicago Fire" Rescue Truck leader Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Nolan also had a brief but torrid affair with another One Chicago favorite, the now tragically deceased regular, Detective Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) of "Chicago P.D." And while Nolan's on-screen time in the series was relatively limited, she nevertheless had plenty to contend with during her nine-episode run, from family issues with her half-brother Kelly to some particularly horrifying events in one emotionally-charged episode.
With her short-but-memorable stint in the series in mind, here are a few salient facts about the actress who fans may know only from her portrayal of Nolan in "Chicago Fire."
Chicago Fire's Katie Nolan is played by Brittany Curran
Long before joining the "Chicago Fire" cast in the recurring role of Katie Nolan in 2013, Brittany Curran began her acting career on stage in Stoughton, MA, with the Striar Jewish Community Center (per The Patriot Ledger). Working the summer theatre circuit in the area, she would also land early roles in regular season productions including playing a mouse and a reindeer in "The Nutcracker Suite." After making the transition from the East Coast to Hollywood, Curran would be cast in small parts in a succession of episodic TV shows, short films and features, including a one-off appearance in "Mad TV" in 2001, the role of the Little Girl in the "Power Rangers Wild Force" TV series the following year, and the part of Pamela in the 2005 TV movie "Go Figure." Over the next few years, Curran's career would hit the accelerator as she landed roles in major TV series including "Criminal Minds" and "Ghost Whisperer." During this time, she also took on the role of Lucy in TNT's "Men of a Certain Age" alongside Ray Romano, and portrayed Sofia Fletcher in the feature film "Dear White People" (via IMDb).
After exiting "Chicago Fire" in 2018, her next recurring role would be that of Fen in the SyFy series, "The Magicians." So while dedicated Chi-Hards may always remember her as Katie from her time on "Chicago Fire," they now know some of the other places they may have spotted this former "Fire" actress on screen.