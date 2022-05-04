Sam Raimi Hints At The Real Villain In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

In an exclusive interview with Erik Davis of Fandango, Sam Raimi noted that the goal from the start was to make the MCU's first horror-tinged big screen outing. In that same vein, when the interviewer prodded deeper about the darker aspects of the plot, going so far as to ask Raimi whom he perceived the villain of the movie to be, Raimi's answer was both elusive and interesting.

"Well, there's iterations of our characters throughout the multiverse," Raimi said. "So, if I were to say Strange ... I'm not really supposed to answer this question, but I might be saying altered Strange. Same with Wanda and Mordo. But I would say, at different times, all of the above."

Now, while it's entirely possible (if not probable) that Raimi is hiding plot twists here — the MCU does love to keep secrets, as seen in the first "Doctor Strange" movie, where the surprise villain ended up being Strange's comics archenemy, Dormammu — this quote does indicate that the film's heroes and villains — whichever variants they may — will definitely come in shades of gray. Raimi also discussed dealing with different versions of each of the characters throughout the multiverse. He said, "I think that was the most interesting thing — to see Benedict Cumberbatch bring out a part of his personality that was slightly unique to create one of his altered selves. Or to watch Lizzie maybe bring a darker part of herself out to create an altered version of herself. The slightest tweaks they could come up with made it very interesting for me."

Fans can decide for themselves who they think the real villain is when "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" premieres in theaters this weekend.