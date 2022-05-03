The Only 4 MCU Movies Sam Raimi Watched Before Making Doctor Strange 2

Sam Raimi is a self-proclaimed comic book nerd who grew up on a steady diet of Marvel stories. That said, he didn't exactly rush out to see the myriad of MCU adaptations that have dominated the box office landscape since 2008.

In a recent interview with Fandango, the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse" director discussed how familiar he was with the franchise before accepting the reins to the "Doctor Strange" sequel. "Well, since you got to give a short story, I'm going to give a two-part answer. I had seen Iron Man, the first Avengers, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange, and little clips of the other movies," Rami explained. The director went on to say that he "loved" what he saw, but admitted that he was no franchise expert by any means.

However, his lack of MCU knowledge didn't stop him from tackling "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" with confidence. Despite not being familiar with the intricacies of the MCU, his inner comic book nerd was still alive and well. "I was a giant fan of the Marvel comic books of the '70s and '80s and into the '90s. So, I was super familiar with the characters and their stories, and their interactions. That's what the Marvel movies are based on. So that's my answer," he added.