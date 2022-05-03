How Sam Raimi Really Felt After Seeing Tobey Maguire In No Way Home

In the months leading up to the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," rumors swirled that Tom Holland's Peter Parker would somehow meet both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of the character from their non-Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises. This speculation turned out to be true when the three Spideys joined forces to take down a host of legendary villains, sending fans across the globe into an excited frenzy. As it turns out, Sam Raimi got in on the celebration too upon seeing Maguire don the iconic suit from their trilogy one more time.

"It was very emotionally moving. I probably felt like the audience felt: 'Oh, there's my old friend, the old hero, who I haven't seen in 15 years. He's back,'" Raimi told The Hollywood Reporter, praising Maguire for his performance as a more seasoned, battle-worn interpretation of Spider-Man compared to Holland and Garfield's takes. These comments come a mere month after the director expressed his desire to take a stab at "Spider-Man 4" should Sony have such a project on its radar — an idea that's disappointingly not in development as of yet (via Screen Rant).

Regardless of whether or not a fourth "Spider-Man" film starring Tobey Maguire hits the silver screen someday, it was great to see him take on Peter Parker once again, and it'll be just as great to see what Sam Raimi has cooked up for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."