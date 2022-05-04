May The 4th Be With Obi-Wan Kenobi In His Second Disney+ Trailer

May the 4th be with you! It's a holy day for "Star Wars" fans for obvious reasons, and it just got a lot more sacred because Disney released a brand new trailer for the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, which is heading to Disney+ at the end of the month. Thank the Maker! Fans have been desperate to see more from Ewan McGregor's Jedi master ever since "Revenge of the Sith" closed out the prequel trilogy back in 2005. Although there was originally talk of a Kenobi movie — in the same vein as "Rogue One" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story" — the disappointing reception to the latter caused Disney to shutter the project.

Thankfully in 2019, Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy brought McGregor onstage at D23 to announce "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and teased that the series will deliver the "rematch of the century" between Kenobi and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). Fast forward to 2022, and the six-episode series is nearly here. The first trailer teased Kenobi's life in exile on Tatooine, as he hides from the Inquisitors who are hunting any Jedi that survived the events of Order 66 in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith."

But to celebrate May 4th, the second "Obi-Wan Kenobi" trailer offers fans a much bigger look at what's to come.