May The 4th Be With Obi-Wan Kenobi In His Second Disney+ Trailer
May the 4th be with you! It's a holy day for "Star Wars" fans for obvious reasons, and it just got a lot more sacred because Disney released a brand new trailer for the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, which is heading to Disney+ at the end of the month. Thank the Maker! Fans have been desperate to see more from Ewan McGregor's Jedi master ever since "Revenge of the Sith" closed out the prequel trilogy back in 2005. Although there was originally talk of a Kenobi movie — in the same vein as "Rogue One" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story" — the disappointing reception to the latter caused Disney to shutter the project.
Thankfully in 2019, Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy brought McGregor onstage at D23 to announce "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and teased that the series will deliver the "rematch of the century" between Kenobi and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). Fast forward to 2022, and the six-episode series is nearly here. The first trailer teased Kenobi's life in exile on Tatooine, as he hides from the Inquisitors who are hunting any Jedi that survived the events of Order 66 in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith."
But to celebrate May 4th, the second "Obi-Wan Kenobi" trailer offers fans a much bigger look at what's to come.
The Inquisitors are hunting Obi-Wan
The intense new footage starts with Kenobi telling Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) that he needs to keep a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) hidden because the Inquisitors are coming. Although the conversation quickly gets awkward when the Jedi insists that Luke should be trained in the ways of the Force, to which Owen replies "Like you trained his father?" Someone call Vader, because that's one hell of a burn. From there, the trailer focuses on the Inquisitors as they specifically hunt for Obi-Wan, even though he's disappeared from the face of the galaxy.
But it looks like audiences can expect some cameos and fan-favorite characters make their way to the screen, since Reva (Moses Ingram) sends hordes of bounty hunters after the titular hero. There's also an interesting shot of Kumail Nanjiani who looks like he's playing a Jedi in hiding, just by looking at his outfit anyway, so it'll be interesting to see how he factors into the story. But obviously, it's time to address the Sith Lord in the room.
The trailer ends with brief shots of Darth Vader's apparatus being switched on as those iconic, intimidating breathing sounds send shivers down Kenobi's spine. It doesn't reveal anything about their rematch, or how it affects the villain, instead it just teases his arrival. Hopefully Disney doesn't reveal too much about Vader's role in the series over the coming weeks — just look at how well his brutal appearance worked as a surprise in "Rogue One."
Thankfully there isn't long to wait, as "Obi-Wan Kenobi" starts streaming on May 27.