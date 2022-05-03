What The Final Day On The Set Of Better Call Saul Was Like For Michael Mando

Nacho's end in "Better Call Saul" was tragic and memorable, and in an interview with Variety, Michael Mando revealed that his last day on the set was almost as dramatic as the character's last episode in the show. In fact, it seems that even nature conspired against Nacho's exit from "Better Call Saul."

"It was an unbelievable experience," Mando says of the day of Nacho's death scene. "The day we shot that scene, when we turned the cameras on Nacho, a huge sandstorm hit immediately and we had to run back home before our cars got stuck in the mud. When I came home, lightning struck the tree in front of my house and fell on my driveway; I couldn't get into the house. There were all these weird things that were happening."

Though nature eventually ceased its protests, Mando still had to deal with the emotional turmoil that comes with such moments, when he realized that he had not only managed to endear himself to the audience of "Better Call Saul," but also the cast and crew of the show paid tribute to him, as well.

"The crew had Nacho shirts on and tear tattoos, and I couldn't believe how much this character meant to so many people," Mando revealed.

Nacho's final scene in "Better Call Saul" is a complex, thrilling, and cinematic affair that befits the character, and seems destined to become one of the all-time great character exits in both "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." It's nice to know that Mando, too, got to experience such a memorable final day on set.