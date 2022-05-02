Why Norm From Winning Time Looks So Familiar

The recent HBO series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," which was created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, puts the spotlight on the popular LA-based basketball team. Based on the book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s" by Jeff Pearlman, the series focuses on the "Showtime" era of the Lakers, which began in 1979 and ran through 1991. One major character on the series is Norm Nixon, who played for the Lakers from 1977 to 1983 and was nicknamed "Stormin' Norman." Within the show, one of Norm's prominent storylines deals with his rivalry with Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah), seeing as the two play the same position. In one scene, Norm and Magic go head-to-head in a tense one-on-one game. While Nixon has confirmed that the rivalry is made up — and the one-on-one never happened — it still makes for dramatic television (via CLNS).

For those enraptured in "Winning Time," you may be wondering about the actor who plays Norm Nixon — and why he looks familiar. Well, first and foremost, if you're a Norm Nixon fan, the actor who plays Norm, DeVaughn Nixon, may look familiar because he just so happens to be very closely tied to his character — DeVaughn Nixon is, in fact, the son of famous Laker player Norm Nixon.

But if you're still wondering what else (the younger) Nixon has been in, here's a breakdown of his notable roles.