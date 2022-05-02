How Oscar Isaac Really Feels About X-Men: Apocalypse

When Oscar Isaac looks back on his time in the "X-Men" universe, he says he feels both disappointed and fond of what he went through. "No, I don't disown it," Isaac told The New York Times of his role in "X-Men: Apocalypse" and his true feelings about the film. He continued, "I know exactly what I went in there wanting to do and the reasons why. There were these amazing actors involved that I really wanted to work with, [James] McAvoy and [Michael] Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. I collected X-Men growing up, and I loved Apocalypse. I just found him such a freaky, weird character."

According to Isaac, he got hit with numerous challenges while on set, including a struggle with his Apocalypse costume, which he had previously detailed in a 2018 GQ interview (via YouTube). "You get there, and you're like, 'Oh my God, I've got all these prosthetics on. I've got a suit on. I can't move. I can't see anybody," the "Moon Knight" actor explained. "All these actors I wanted to work with — I can't even see who they are. I still think back to that time with fondness. I wish it would have been a better film and that they would have taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks."

Six years on, Isaac is back to doing bigger Hollywood projects and more recognizable roles, with "Moon Knight" signifying his official live-action return to the entwined worlds of Marvel and Disney. The series debuted on Disney+ on March 30 and is preparing to air its finale on May 4.