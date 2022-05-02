The First Look At Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan's Newest Show Has People Talking

Taylor Sheridan, who has produced back-to-back hits for Paramount with "Yellowstone" and "1883," has become something of a franchise player for the network over the past couple of years. Per Deadline, the multihyphenate producer-director-writer not only has another season of "Yellowstone" and "1883" upcoming for Paramount Network and Paramount + respectively, but he also has a new quasi-sequel season to "1883" in the offing, which will be set in 1932. Sheridan will also produce the oil-industry related drama "Land Man" with Billy Bob Thornton and the spy thriller "Lioness" with Zoe Saldana. He also has a series about the life of real-life lawman Bass Reeves in development with the net, which is slated to feature David Oyelowo.

And there's one more project that Sheridan has on the burner for Paramount+, via Deadline. That will be "Tulsa King," which will star action legend Sylvester Stallone as mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi. "Tulsa King" will follow his life as he's forced to start anew in Tulsa, Oklahoma: Cut adrift by his own godfather, Manfredi has to start his own criminal empire from the ground up with some pretty odd new bedfellows. It's an intriguing premise, and when Paramount + shared a first look of the actor on the show's New York set on their Twitter account May 2, fans definitely had a lot to say.