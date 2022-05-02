Bob Odenkirk Says Better Call Saul's Ending Will Make You Want To Rewatch Breaking Bad - Exclusive

"Better Call Saul," the "Breaking Bad" spin-off nobody was asking for, has turned out to be exactly the spin-off we all needed. Saul Goodman might have seemed like one-dimensional comic relief in "Breaking Bad" — his own show, however, has revealed him to be a complex, tragic figure with a history that intersects with tons of other compelling characters both fresh and familiar. That in and of itself has shifted the perspectives of fans rewatching "Breaking Bad." The sixth and final season promises to challenge those perspectives even more.

Speaking to Esquire in 2021, actor Bob Odenkirk said that "when 'Better Call Saul' is done ... you will see 'Breaking Bad' and the story of 'Breaking Bad' in a different way." With the end of the series now fast approaching — the first half of Season 6 is currently airing on AMC — Looper took the chance to ask Odenkirk in an exclusive interview if he could give any hints as to what exactly this changed perspective on "Breaking Bad" is going to be like.