Bob Odenkirk Says Better Call Saul's Ending Will Make You Want To Rewatch Breaking Bad - Exclusive
"Better Call Saul," the "Breaking Bad" spin-off nobody was asking for, has turned out to be exactly the spin-off we all needed. Saul Goodman might have seemed like one-dimensional comic relief in "Breaking Bad" — his own show, however, has revealed him to be a complex, tragic figure with a history that intersects with tons of other compelling characters both fresh and familiar. That in and of itself has shifted the perspectives of fans rewatching "Breaking Bad." The sixth and final season promises to challenge those perspectives even more.
Speaking to Esquire in 2021, actor Bob Odenkirk said that "when 'Better Call Saul' is done ... you will see 'Breaking Bad' and the story of 'Breaking Bad' in a different way." With the end of the series now fast approaching — the first half of Season 6 is currently airing on AMC — Looper took the chance to ask Odenkirk in an exclusive interview if he could give any hints as to what exactly this changed perspective on "Breaking Bad" is going to be like.
Walter and Jesse's return is important
Bob Odenkirk has somewhat walked back his comments from the Esquire interview, which was taken before "Better Call Saul" Season 6 had begun shooting. "I'm not sure it'll reframe your idea of 'Breaking Bad,'" he now says. What he does believe now is that "Better Call Saul" Season 6 will "tie the two shows together in ways stronger than ever before." Without spoiling the details, Odenkirk confirmed that some of these connections will involve the much-hyped return of "Breaking Bad" protagonists Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.
More than anything, the conclusion of "Better Call Saul" makes Odenkirk want to revisit the previous series: "I know I'm going to want to watch 'Breaking Bad' again, as soon as I'm done watching this season of 'Better Call Saul.'" He implies that the way the two shows' timelines intersect would be conducive to a fan-made "super cut," which he says "could be cool." Surely, with the love for both "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," many fans will be following Odenkirk's lead in starting a rewatch once the series has concluded.
New episodes of "Better Call Saul" Season 6 air Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.