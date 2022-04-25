Aaron Paul On Returning To His Roots As Jesse Pinkman On The Final Season Of Better Call Saul - Exclusive

With "Better Call Saul" heading into its final season, it was only natural for fans to wonder if Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) would make cameos in some capacity. Then, before Season 6 aired its first episode on April 18, the secret became public knowledge: Paul and Cranston would, indeed, return to reprise their old characters (via Variety). It's unclear when, where, or how they'll return, but they'll definitely come back for at least a scene.

Paul initially spoke about the revelation that everyone knew he'd come back in some way for "Better Call Saul," saying, "I learned that the cat was out of the bag when I was going to the premiere party of the [final] season of "Better Caul Saul." Right when I arrived, some friends of mine from the PR side approached me as I was getting out of the car. They're like, 'Hey, just so you know, Vince [Gilligan] and Peter [Gould] alluded to the fact that you guys were going to be in the show.'" That didn't faze Paul in the slightest, as he goes on to mention how he prefers not to keep any secrets.

He couldn't talk about precisely what fans can expect out of his appearance — there have to be a few surprises, after all. But he did elaborate: "I feel blessed to be a big part of that universe that Vince created with 'Breaking Bad,' and now Vince and Peter with the rest of the writers with 'Better Call Saul.' I'm very excited for people to see what Bryan and I are doing, what we're up to."

"Dual" is in theaters now. New episodes of the final season of "Better Call Saul" air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.