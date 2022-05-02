Unbearable Weight Filmmakers Discuss How They Got Nicolas Cage To Play Himself In The Film - Exclusive

The inventive new action-comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" was truly an all-or-nothing risk for director-writer Tom Gormican and writer-executive producer Kevin Etten, since it would only work with film icon Nicolas Cage starring as a heightened version of himself. There was no plan B, the filmmaking duo told Looper in an exclusive interview, since they didn't create a blueprint script where Tom Cruise or Keanu Reeves could be plugged in if the Cage idea didn't work out.

"This one was always Nic from the very beginning. It was very carefully constructed around him. I will slightly object to the idea that you can do a heightened version of Nicolas Cage, because I don't know if there's any higher than actual, real Nic Cage," Gormican said, laughing. "It was always Nic, and the more we thought about it, the more it couldn't possibly be anyone else."

That's not to say Gormican and Etten didn't think about ways to get really creative if Cage wouldn't commit.

"The only idea we talked about very briefly — a friend floated it — was the idea of a Christian Bale or Daniel Day-Lewis in Nic Cage prosthetics, playing Nic," Etten added. "Christian Bale as Nic Cage was the one thing we were willing to [do]."

New in theaters, "The Unbearable Weight" stars Nicolas Cage as Nick Cage, a fictionalized version of the actor whose career opportunities are waning. In need of some quick cash, Nick agrees to appear for a $1 million fee at the birthday party of Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal), a super-wealthy superfan who, unknown to the actor, is also a crime kingpin. While Nick agrees to be an informant for the CIA to spy on the crime operation, his stay turns dangerous when his wife (Sharon Horgan) and daughter (Lily Sheen) are kidnapped by Javi's crew. With no other option to save his family, Nick channels some of his most famous action-hero characters to make their escape from Javi's compound.