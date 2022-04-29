Shining Girls Director Michelle MacLaren On Her Approach To The Complex Story - Exclusive

MacLaren noted that while "Shining Girls" is a weighty story with a lot of moving parts, one of the first things she wanted to do was present things from Kirby's unstable point of view. "[Kirby's] life is incredibly unbalanced. I wanted [the show] to feel really grounded and real and to throw the audience off and [have them] find it unbalancing and somewhat confusing because that's what she's going through," MacLaren shared. "Could you imagine going along in life and you turn around, everything's changed? This is something that she has to embrace and deal with and try and get to the truth while experiencing this. That is very much a metaphor for trauma. A grounded, real approach was really important to all of us. And that's why we really deal with these shifts starting out very much in editorial fashion."

While MacLaren admitted the genre-bending nature of the series is one of the elements that made her want to be a part of the project, she also noted that she was initially nervous about taking it on because it was something she hadn't done before. However, MacLaren, who took inspiration for "Shining Girls" from a variety of films including "All the President's Men," "Se7en," "The Insider," and "Zodiac," had a simple technique to meet the challenge of establishing the style and feel of the show.

"I break it down into pieces and approach each from the most authentic way I think I can find to tell that particular story in that moment," MacLaren explained. "In this case, we do have somebody whose world is unraveled, it's very unbalanced, and so [I] wanted to create that feeling and emotion for the audience."

The first three episodes of "Shining Girls" are now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes premiering every Friday.