The Pact Len Cariou And Donnie Wahlberg Made On The Blue Bloods Set – Exclusive

Do Cariou and Wahlberg ever regale the "Blue Bloods" cast with a song?

"No," says Cariou bluntly. "I spare them that. Donnie and I made a deal. We spare one another that ... And he'd be the first one to tell you, 'I can't sing. What are you talking about?'"

That doesn't mean Cariou has gotten away scot-free on the show. In Season 2, going all the way back to 2012, the veteran actor teamed up with Sami Gayle, his great-granddaughter on the series, to sing a song from the Broadway musical "Annie."

Together, they performed "I Don't Need Anything But You" for a Knights of Columbus talent show. Of the only scene in 12 seasons to feature him singing, Cariou says, "It was fun to do. Henry was a cop, he wasn't a singer, so the singing had to be a little rougher around the edges, and that's always fun to do. It didn't need to have the polish that one really would have [for Broadway], because it was for the Knights of Columbus ... That was [executive producer] Leonard Goldberg wanting me to sing on a show, so he got his wish."

Season 12 of "Blue Bloods" airs Fridays at 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS.