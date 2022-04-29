Aqua Lead Singer Confirms Our Greatest Fear About The Barbie Movie

Of all the movies coming out in 2023, one of the most-anticipated is the "Barbie" film coming from director Greta Gerwig.

It has one of the most stacked casts this side of "Oppenheimer," with Margot Robbie playing the titular Barbie girl in a Barbie world. She's joined in the cast by Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Ariana Greenblatt, and Alexandra Shipp. That's a lot of star power to pack into a single film, and while much isn't known about what the movie will be precisely about at this point, it's enough to get plenty of fans excited.

Of course, it's only natural to wonder if Aqua's "Barbie Girl" song will make an appearance at some point in the film. After all, the music has permeated the zeitgeist almost as much as the doll it's based on. Well, unfortunately, it seems audiences won't get the chance to go party with Barbie as it appears the song won't be featured in the upcoming film.