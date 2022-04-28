The Walking Dead Fans Have Some Strong Feelings About The Latest Carol News

Though "The Walking Dead" is coming to a close, AMC will not be letting go of the property any time soon. The network has already found success with previous spin-offs and hoped for the same with Daryl and Carol. However, the planned spin-off featuring the two on the road has since become complicated. TVLine reported that because of McBride's inability to relocate to Europe, she will no longer be part of the show.

But as lucrative as the previous shows have been, many fans on Twitter responded to news of McBride's departure with fatigue. "They are really trying to squeeze blood from a rock with this series..." posted @nicology13. After over a decade of content, it's only natural that some viewers think these characters should be retired. Many even believe that beloved character Daryl should hang up his crossbow for good. "Honestly surprised Norman would even want a spin off [sic] surely its [sic] time to wrap it up already and move onto [sic] the next thing.. show and character have well and truly ran their course," commented @iitsBreeezy.

It is remarkable that these characters have lasted as long as they have in such a perilous world. Both Carol and Daryl have had some close calls and endured more tragedy than anyone could bear. Would a new series just be inviting more trauma for these characters? Perhaps the most respectful way to honor them is to send them on their way.