The Loki Variant Is A Very Different Character According To Tom Hiddleston

It's fair to say that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has enjoyed a pretty wild story arc through his years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From invading Earth in "The Avengers" and eventually repairing his relationship with Thor (Chris Hemsworth), to ultimately meeting his death at the (literal) hands of Marvel's big bad, Thanos (Josh Brolin), things haven't always come easy to the son of Laufey. However, the Disney+ "Loki" TV series approaches the God of Mischief with a fresh set of eyes by deconstructing the villain after "Avengers: Endgame" and seeing what happens when all of his bravado and self-aggrandizing nature are stripped away.

What makes the series so entertaining is that it does all of this while also exploring a brand new concept within the confines of the MCU: the Time Variance Authority. The TVA ensures that the timeline flows as normal, and gets rid of anyone who steps off the path — most notably, a group of people referred to as variants. By doing this, "Loki" cleverly introduces MCU audiences to the concept of the multiverse. Most audiences probably aren't used to seeing multiple versions of the same character on screen, but even this is handily explained through Loki's chemistry with the deadly Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), a female variant of the titular Asgardian. Awkward.

Thankfully, Hiddleston is a master of his craft and adds fascinating dimensions to his performance that make Loki feel like a much deeper person than just a reformed villain. Of course, as dedicated fans of the MCU will no doubt already know, we're going to see even more of the character in "Loki" Season 2. Notably, Hiddleston made a point during a recent interview to say that this Loki variant is a very different character than the Loki we've seen in MCU films.