Loki Season 2 Production Update Is Exactly What MCU Fans Have Been Waiting For

Disney has continued the trend of hitting their Disney+ Marvel miniseries out of the park. Since the launch of the streaming platform, Disney has created stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe that focus on specific characters and themes. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) was finally able to confront her grief in "WandaVision," while "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" gave respect to Bucky's (Sebastian Stan) trauma and explored race relations in America. Each show has had its own specific focus, but none have been quite as unique as "Loki." After a decade of playing tricks on Thor (Chris Hemsworth) across the big-screen MCU offerings, the god of mischief (Tom Hiddleston) was finally given his own perspective.

"Loki" creates an atmosphere where the titular character is able to undergo change. Instead of staying the untrustworthy villain he has been, Loki is able to grieve his mother and realize the implications of his own death in "Avengers: Infinity War." The show weaves a unique tale that takes place outside of time, but that isn't the only interesting element. Unlike the miniseries before it, "Loki" will continue on. The end credits of the first season revealed that there would be a Season 2 in store. And now fans have finally gotten an update about "Loki" Season 2.