The Flash Footage Of Ezra Miller From CinemaCon Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

CinemaCon has taken over Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas for its showcase of the most hotly anticipated of Hollywood's upcoming projects. From Olivia Wilde's odd on-stage custody paper-serving incident to the first peek at footage of James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water," plenty is happening as the movie industry continues to rebound from uneasiness that was cast by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the convention, Warner Bros. and DC Films reportedly showed off the future of the DC Extended Universe by finally releasing the first footage from the long-awaited Ezra Miller-helmed "The Flash" film (via Deadline).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie features Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) traveling back in time to stop his mother's murder, creating timeline-altering events that have proven all the rage in the superhero blockbuster genre in recent years. It's also expected to feature two Batmen on screen, as Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne returns from another timeline while Ben Affleck's Batman expects to take his final turn as the character. According to Deadline, "The Flash" is not expected in theaters until June 23, 2023.

Behind the scenes, though, recent news hasn't been great. The film's main star, Miller, has been making headlines for multiple reports of their arrests and other disorderly conduct in recent years. Rolling Stone even reported that Warner Bros. and DC agreed to pause development on any future projects involving Miller in the DC Extended Universe. And so, even though CinemaCon finally brought along new footage for "The Flash," it seems many fans don't have the film's story on their minds at the moment — at least, not where Miller is concerned.