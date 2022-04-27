Avatar 2 Finally Has An Official Title

During the CinemaCon 2022 event, Disney finally showed off a teaser trailer for the second installment in the "Avatar" franchise, while also officially revealing its title as "Avatar: The Way of Water" (per Deadline). The trailer itself was revealed to the CinemaCon audience in 3D, and producer Jon Landau offered more concrete information on the sequels and their plans for handling the stories for each.

Apparently, each "Avatar" sequel will center around protagonists Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldana) family, and they will be more standalone in nature as opposed to one continuing storyline over many films. However, Landau promised that each film will feel like part of the saga that is "Avatar" and that their goal is to offer a movie-going experience that viewers will not be able to get elsewhere. Additionally, it was revealed that each "Avatar" film will be initially released only in theaters.

Obviously, showing off footage and revealing the official title for the second "Avatar" movie is an encouraging sign that the film will not be delayed again. Fans who are desperately waiting for the teaser trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" to drop, however, will have to continue to be patient, as they'll have to wait until "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in theaters on May 2, 2022.