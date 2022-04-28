Charlie Barnett Explains How Russian Doll Co-Star Natasha Lyonne Has Touched His Life - Exclusive

Charlie Barnett quickly confirmed that he and Natasha Lyonne often sit down to hammer out some of the series' more confusing moments. "That's the [most fun we had] working on this show. There's a mutual addition to that though — you have to also let go and not try and figure everything out. It's juxtaposition to be in, because you're trying to ... We block shoot too, [and] block shooting is really difficult," Barnett explained. "If you're working on a time scope, jumping around into people's bodies, it gets really confusing. You have to have a certain sense of, 'Here is my trajectory, this is my route,' but be willing to stray from that route whenever you can."

While fans wish that Season 2 were longer, so does Barnett. He added, "In watching this second season, truth be told, I wish we could have had two or three more episodes because there's a lot more stuff that could be filled in. Note to Netflix, 'Hey, can we have some more money?'"

Barnett also noted that Lyonne, despite her role as co-creator, has no control over the red (or green) tape. "That's not a Natasha thing. I know where that ends, but ... [after] working on it and now watching it back, [and] I'm like, 'Oh man, there [are] so many other things that I wish we could have kept, or could have planned for or seen ahead of time,'" he said. "You never have control of the edit. You're forced to let everything go to a certain point. There [are] some things that I wish I could change about this season, but yeah, now it's done." Well, he'll just have to bank those ideas for a possible Season 3.

Season 2 of "Russian Doll" is now streaming on Netflix.